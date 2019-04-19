51st Kyiyo Celebrations opens tonight with Pow Wow at the Adam's Center

MISSOULA- One of the oldest student-run pow wows in the nation will be happening tonight and tomorrow.
The 51-st annual Kyiyo celebration will be held in the University of Montana’s Adams Center and those in charge of the event say the whole weekend is quite the sight to see.
The Kyiyo celebration brings in people from all across the nation to celebrate the Native American culture right here in Missoula.
The two day event has a pow wow, lots of dancing, singing, a basketball tournament, and vendors.
Event officials say the celebration not just for Native Americans but for everyone.
“We think it's really important for people to come and try and understand some of the Native American traditions and practices,” said President of the Kyiyo Native American Student Association, Alice Boyer.
The event starts Friday at 7:00 with events going on throughout the evening and Saturday. If members of the community volunteer they can also get in for free for the weekend. You can find a link to volunteer as well as weekend events here.