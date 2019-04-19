51st Kyiyo Celebrations opens tonight with Pow Wow at the Adam's Center

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. THUNDERSTORMS TO THE SOUTHWEST OF THE TERMINAL HAVE HAD HISTORY OF LIGHTNING. STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO BE OVER THE TERMINAL WITHIN 15 TO 20 MINUTES. LIGHTNING THREAT WILL DIMINISH AFTER 620 PM LOCAL.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MISSOULA...SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANDERS COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT... AT 615 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER ARLEE, OR 18 MILES NORTH OF MISSOULA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN WILL ALSO CREATING PONDING OF WATER ON HIGHWAY 93. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ARLEE AND EVARO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&