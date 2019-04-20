MISSOULA- The 51st annual Kyiyo celebration is one of the biggest Native American Pow wows in the country, and this weekend Native American and non Native Americans gathered to embrace in rituals of all kinds.
The rhythm of the drums and the chants of the songs of the native people set the mood for this weekend’s pow wow.
It’s an annual event rich in tradition that not only celebrates a people but opens the eyes and hearts of those experiencing this event for the first time.
"Pow wows are a pretty significant culture event for people, it's a social gathering, it's something to bring us all together, it's a way for us to display at least a piece of our culture. Also too it's significant for the University because us at Native students we all have something to come together,” said Kyiyo Native American Student Association, Secretary, Gerald Cutter.
The University of Montana is a natural setting for this two day event, the University is proud to count a high percentage of native and indigenous students among those enrolled, and it's events like this one which helps those students connect their past with their future.
"Obviously at the University of Montana we have a very high Native student population, so because of that over the years we created Kyiyo Native American Student Association which is hosted the Kyiyo Powwow for many, many years, and this is our 51st annual, it's just a continuation of that tradition,” added Cutler.
The drumming, dancing, and singing take center stage at events like this, and it's a lifelong connection for Natives is something special they cherish sharing with visitors.
"This is really a chance for people to see us, share that with them, and to educate people to about who we are as possible, we are just like other people, we have cultures just like other people,” said Marco Lopez, Treasurer of Kyiyo Native American Student Association.
Event organizers say they look forward to the 52nd annual Kyiyo celebration next year.