Splash Montana kicks off Summer season starting June 1

MISSOULA- With Saturday being June 1st, and sunshine in our weekend forecast, it's time to start thinking about your sunny summer activities.
Splash Montana is planning on opening the pools and slides tomorrow at 11 a.m. for lap swimmers, and then 12 p.m. for the rest of the public.
Splash Montana will be open this weekend and next weekend, then come Friday June 14th, they will move to their seven days a week schedule.
The public is able to participate in swim lessons, enjoy their days poolside, and come July, every Wednesday night is "Adult Night" where 18 and older can swim from 7:00 until 10:00 with no kids allowed.
Eager to cannon ball into summer, Splash Montana workers say they are ready for their season to start tomorrow.
"It's supposed to be highs in the 80 and last time I looked, the smoke is kind of covering up the sun but hopefully it will be a warm enough day that people will want to come down and cool off,” said Aquatics Manager, Eric Seagrave.
The only way splash Montana won’t open tomorrow is if there is lightening, or if the weather drops below 70 degrees.
