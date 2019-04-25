MISSOULA - The Humane Society of Western Montana is spicing up cat adoptions this weekend.
The nonprofit is offering a creative special this weekend: adoptions are discounted to $20, and each adopted cat comes with a bottle of locally made Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
The nonprofit says the kitties' cages will be "marked with their spice level of sassiness."
Kitties listed available at the shelter include the chatty shorthair Andre, fluffy longhair Avery, and Waffles, a bashful tuxedo.
The adoption special runs Friday, April 26 from 1-6 PM, Saturday April 27 from noon-5 PM and Sunday April 28 from noon-5 PM.
Visit their website to learn more about pet adoption.