The iconic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park will start accepting reservations for this summer Monday morning.
In 2017 the chalet was nearly destroyed by the Sprauge Fire, but over the last two years it has been rebuilt and is now ready to start hosting overnight guests once again!
Starting at 8 am Monday morning reservations can be made on the chalets website. Dates available are July 18 through September 13.
the 2020 Overnight rate is $237 for the first person then $159 for each additional person in the same room, plus Montana's accommodations tax.