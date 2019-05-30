MISSOULA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said right now is the peak time for bears to come out of hibernation and start wandering through the outskirts of Missoula.
There are special garbage ordinances in place for those that live in the bear buffer zone. This zone is depicted by the yellow areas on the map to the left.
Proper disposal of garbage is the main way to deter bears from your property but less obvious factors include bird seed and feeders, compost piles, and dirty barbecues.
The ordinance says garbage that is not in a bear-resistant receptacle can only be put outside from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the scheduled pick up date. Republic Service has bear-resistant carts available for purchase and is offering Republic Service who are residents in Rattlesnake neighborhood a special offer for a bear-resistant cart for an additional $5 a month.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks said missoulabears.org is a great resource to check if you live in a bear buffer zone and stay up to date on sightings of bears. The website also has tips on ways to manage bear attractants.