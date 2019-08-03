Southgate's newest store opened Saturday. Stop in Fun Trade for a collectible toys, comic books, and more!

MISSOULA- Missoula’s newest local business opened Saturday morning, Fun Trade, a business that has been 20 years in the making.
Fun Trade started in 1999 with a big store, and small collection. Over the years inventory and popularity grew, allowing owners to expand.
Customers can find comic books, trading cards, movies, and collectible toys, and with this store being one-of-a-kind in Missoula, store owners say it's a big deal.
"It's important just to remember those old childhood things, and I think that today with a lot of stuff going online just to be able to have access to stuff that is mostly online that you can actually touch and see and then a place to trade it on or sell it to us,” owner Gibby Carlascio said.
You can also bring in those collectible items or old video games and toys to sell or trade to Fun Trade. The new store is open seven days a week in the Southgate Mall.