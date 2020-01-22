MISSOULA - Tuesday's announcement that Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall will close is raising questions about tax dollars that were spent to attract the grocery store to Missoula.
City Councilor Jesse Ramos made a public post on his facebook page asking for Tax Increment Financing reform. The post has been shared about 200 times.
We looked into it and found that while tax dollars were spent on the project, that money was not directly tied to Lucky's Market. In 2015 the owners of Southgate Mall asked for about $7.6 million in taxpayer funds to improve the area around the mall.
Ellen Buchanan Director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the group that manages TIF funding, said the city has been trying to identify an east-west connection between Reserve Street and Brooks Street for decades. This project gave them that opportunity.
The project brought down some buildings and developed new mall access. Drivers can now connect from Brooks Street, through the mall property and onto Mary Street to get to Reserve. The city spent about $7 million on the portion of the road from Brooks through the mall's property to the railroad tracks. They spent an additional $1.5 million on the rest of the Mary Street project from the railroad tracks through to Reserve Street.
Buchanan says the road improvements will still help Missoulians get around even with Lucky's leaving. Ramos points out that the new road has several roundabouts designed to funnel traffic to the mall.
On Friday, January 17, we learned the JCPenney in Southgate Mall will also close. As the mall wrestles with news that two major anchors will be leaving, the mall's general manager released a statement saying they're trying to focus on the positive.
"While continuing to support existing tenants, our leasing team is actively pursuing new uses, which could include specialty grocery, as well as other tenancy which provides differentiated goods and services," Winger wrote. "We continue to see strong demand for space at Southgate Mall and will share additional details in the future."