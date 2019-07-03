Southgate Mall prepares for Thursday's Fourth Fest

MISSOULA- Southgate Mall's annual Fourth Fest will take place Thursday with festivities for the whole family.
Come 6:00 p.m., bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and Fourth of July party hat.
The Fourth Fest will have live music by the Missoula City Band, Reverend Slanky and Lil Smokies, and food trucks, a beer garden, kids activities, and Montana’s largest firework show starting at 10:30 PM.
These festivities will take place in the parking lots in between JCPenney, World Market, and Bed Bath and Beyond.