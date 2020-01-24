MISSOULA -- Southgate Mall owners announce the sporting-goods store SCHEELS is taking over the JCPenney space in the mall in 2021.
In a release from mall owners Washington Prime Group, SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel said "We are thrilled to bring the state's third SCHEELS store to Missoula, specifically Southgate Mall. We first opened in Montana more than 50 years ago and since then have enjoyed serving the people and communities across the state."
According to the release, the new SCHEELS location will include "sports simulators, an archery lane, and a cafe serving homemade fudge and specialty coffee" for families to enjoy.
This announcement comes after the mall announced last week JCPenney will close in April so they can manage the space for redevelopment.
Washington Prime Group also says more chains are also coming to the mall in 2020 such as Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Big Dipper. They also recently announced an interactive museum The Giggle Box will make an appearance in the two-story formerly Herberger's space.
Washington Prime Group CEO says they will keep the community updated on when SCHEELS opens, which is expected to be during the later half of 2021.