Spencer Schacht ABC FOX Montana

The Southgate Mall in Missoula is celebrating the spooky season with two terrifyingly fun events, The Candy Crawl and the Boo ‘n Brew.

The Candy Crawl starts at 6 o'clock and is a fun, safe and warm way to go trick or treating this year.

Trick or treating last from 6-9 p.m.

But kids aren’t the only ones who can get a treat at the mall on Halloween starting at 7 the mall is also hosting an event just for adults.

With a beer garden, live music, yard games, food trucks and an aerial acrobat show. The Beer Garden goes until 10:30.

