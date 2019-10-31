The Southgate Mall in Missoula is celebrating the spooky season with two terrifyingly fun events, The Candy Crawl and the Boo ‘n Brew.
The Candy Crawl starts at 6 o'clock and is a fun, safe and warm way to go trick or treating this year.
Trick or treating last from 6-9 p.m.
But kids aren’t the only ones who can get a treat at the mall on Halloween starting at 7 the mall is also hosting an event just for adults.
With a beer garden, live music, yard games, food trucks and an aerial acrobat show. The Beer Garden goes until 10:30.