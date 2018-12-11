MISSOULA - Some South Hills residents say a proposed 68-unit subdivision will be too heavy a burden on the hilly neighborhood.
The units would be built in the South Hills off Hillview Way, about a half mile southwest of 39th street.
Hillview Crossing Missoula would include 34 two-unit townhomes.
The plans show a proposed storm sewer, which would send storm water into this ditch at the bottom of the hill, but some residents aren't buying it.
They said the ditch in this plan already overflows during heavy storms, adding additional runoff could head toward their homes.
"There’s too much hard ground, too many roofs, too many driveways, too much sidewalk, too much street on a hillside with a 15 to 25 degree slope," said Don Henrikson.
"Now if we're going to add 68 units with all that extra runoff, we may have a big problem here," said Richard Zientek.
Some other concerns people have raised include using the Wapikiya Park as a staging area for construction, traffic congestion, and the capacity of the neighborhood's sewer system.
We’ve reached out to the development company, Territorial-Landworks, Inc. for a response to some of the concerns raised by residents, but we haven’t heard back yet.
There will be a City Council public hearing on December 17th at 7 PM if you would like to make a comment about this project.