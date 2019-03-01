Soft Landing Missoula is running a donation drive for cold weather clothing and toiletries to help refugee families arriving in the area during an intensely cold winter.
The families are working with the International Rescue Committee in Missoula to resettle in the area. The IRC is the official resettlement agency for Missoula, and the organization says it has an agreement with the State Department to place 20 to 25 families each year. IRC Missoula staff say they normally welcome three or four families a month, but are currently receiving almost twice as many people.
The IRC says most of the families are coming from warmer climates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Eritrea, and some walk off the plane wearing flip-flops. Soft Landing Missoula is a community group that works with the IRC to support new families as they arrive. Soft Landing deputy director Molly Cottrell says the organization is collecting new or slightly used coats, gloves and boots in adult and child sizes to help them.
"When you're arriving at this time of year and things are really cold... that transition is pretty tough," Cottrell said. "It's really nice to welcome them with some items they can really use and make that transition a little easier."
IRC Missoula resettlement director Jen Barile says Missoula is the only city in Montana that places refugees. She says the organization operated in Missoula from the late 1970's to the early 1990's, and returned to Missoula about two-and-a-half years ago. Barile says the IRC has settled almost 300 refugees in Missoula in recent years.
"We're focusing on building communities of the refugee groups here so they can support each other," Barile said. "We work a lot with community partners who also support the families."
Soft Landing will accept winter clothing donations for the next several weeks. The organization also asks for donations of new socks, underwear, diapers and wipes. Drop-offs will be accepted at the Soft Landing office on Stephens Avenue in Missoula.