While thousands of people watched the Superbowl today in bars or at big parties, a few hundred in Missoula watched the big game in a less traditional way.
Sober Bowl Missoula held its third annual alcohol free watch party this Sunday and nearly 300 people came out to Revive Church to watch the game, eat some food, and enjoy a family friendly sober environment.
Sober Bowl is a drug and alcohol free event that celebrates sobriety and gives people who don't want to drink a space to watch the big game.
Like any other super bowl party there was plenty of food and fun activities for the kids, plus they even gave out door prizes.
But at half time, they take a moment to share stories of recovery, whether you have been sober for 20 years or 2 days, organizers want you to know there are other people who understand what you are going through.
"Our hope is to help people to get on and stay on a road to recovery from substance abuse because it effects so many people in our state," Sober Bowl Missoula Founder Josh Yakos said.
Sober Bowl is even crossing states lines this year as they helped a group in Michigan set up their own sober bowl.