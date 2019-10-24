Sobba Cycle is gearing up for its first week open in the mercantile building downtown.
The Witefish based cycling studio is opening its second location in Missoula. Owner Perrey Sobba says her spin classes are music centric and are quick, effective, and a fun way to work out.
Classes are usually 45 min long and every rider can tailor the work out to best fit them. Sobba says she’s excited to expand the “Sobba community" to Misoula.
“This just seemed like a natural next step, we are really excited to be in communities that we are passionate about being apart of like Missoula," Sobba said.
Sobba Cycle officially opens Monday and has partnered up with other local businesses to bring specials and events to her riders all week long.