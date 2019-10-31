Folks gathered at Big Sky Brewing in Missoula tonight to learn more about one of Mother Nature’s biggest threats this winter, avalanches.
During Wednesday’s seminar experts went over several avalanche scenarios, and then they discussed what was done right and what went wrong.
They told the crowd if you are going to recreate on a mountain it's important to bring the right gear, always check the avalanche forecast, and know the signs of unstable snow.
Presenter Mike Duffy says anyone can get caught in an avalanche.
"With these accidents they are 100% preventable they all happen on a persistent weak layer and if you know when a weak layer is present and you understand it you will know when you have to back off,” Duffy said.
The biggest take away from the seminar was no matter your experience, the unexpected can happen to anyone. So it’s best to always be prepared.