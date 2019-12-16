SEELEY LAKE - According to Seeley Swan Search and Rescue, crews were able to recover five snowmobilers safely early Monday morning.
Sunday evening dispatch received a call that five people needed assistance near Dinah Lake, and that one person had possibly fallen into the water.
Seeley SAR were deployed and weather conditions made the search extremely difficult. Two Bear Air was forced to turn around because of weather and the first ground crew had to do the same because of new snow and no base to land on.
According to authorities, an expert SAR snowmobile rider was then sent to build a pathway so the riders could drive themselves out.
According to authorities, no one was injured but one rider had to swim out of the lake after his snowmobile went through the ice.
The snowmobilers were able to build a fire which kept them warm, however, they were not prepared with supplies for an overnight stay.