Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IN VALLEY LOCATIONS, 2 TO 6 INCHES IN HIGHER TERRAIN. LOCALIZED BANDS OF SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED...ESPECIALLY ALONG I-90 AND MT-200 LEADING IN AND OUT OF MISSOULA BOTH EAST AND WEST BOUND. REDUCED VISIBILITY DURING PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&