Multiple rescue teams were called out to Western Montana this weekend after a women was thrown from her snowmobile.
The Missoula County Sheriffs Office said a 26-year-old woman was snowmobiling on Lake Dinah just west of Seeley Lake near Mount Henry
Responders said when she attempted to go up a steep bank, she was thrown forward hitting her ribs against the steering wheel and losing her helmet.
The party she was with soon found her, started a fire, and called for help. With a combination of injured ribs and setting in hypothermia, rescue teams were able to warm the woman up and wrap her injuries tight enough to get her out of the area.
"The only way she could come out was ride on the back of someone else's snowmobile or ride her own snowmobile out so they taped up her ribs really tight and she was able to get on her own snowmobile and ride out so that's the way she made it out and then she decided to take a private vehicle to go to the hospital," Senior Deputy Sheriff Bob Parcell said.
Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, Seeley Swan Search and Rescue, and two bear air all assisted in the rescue.