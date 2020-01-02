After dozens of people had to be evacuated from a chairlift at Snowbowl the ski area says they will still be open as repairs are being made.
Snowbowl was still busy the day after their lift broke down thanks to fresh snow in the morning and discounted lift tickets.
"As I was leaving yesterday there was some buzz at the base about a broken chair lift," Skier Josh Lauer said.
Lauer and his family are regulars here at Snowbowl, and even with half the mountain closed that didn't stop them from coming out today.
"We got more snow so we thought we would come check it out and it was better than expected, I'd say it was better than yesterday," Lauer said.
Wednesday dozens of folks had to be rescued from the upper lift after an unload went wrong.
"On an unload around midday a chair got swung up onto the chair guide and unfortunately frayed one of the haul ropes," owner Andy Morris said.
The haul ropes on the lifts are made from six cables wrapped around a core, and if even one gives out the whole line has to shut down.
The owners say they are working on not only fixing the broken one chair lift but building a third on as well.
"We don't know exactly yet, when it will be fixed. probably a few weeks but we are also focusing on getting our new lift open hopefully next week," Morris said.
If all goes according to plan Snowbowl will have 3 working lifts before the end of the season.