Good news for skiers in Western Montana, a chairlift that broke down on New Year's Day is in the final stages of repair.
Snowbowl owner Ronnie Morris said they are expecting to reopen the Lavelle lift later this week, but it could be carrying skiers as soon as Tuesday.
The Lavelle lift closed earlier this month after the cable carrying the lift broke. The cables on chairlifts are made up of six cords wrapped together so if even one cord is damaged, the whole line has to be repaired.
Snowbowl owners said crews have been working hard to splice the cable back together.
"Lavelle has been down but the splicing team has been in so it should be up by the end of the week," Morris said.
While there's no firm timeline, the mountain hopes to get things up and running as early as Tuesday.