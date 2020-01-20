MISSOULA -- Good news for skiers in western Montana, a chairlift that broke down on New Year's Day is finally open.
Montana Snowbowl said in a Facebook post the LaValle chairlift will reopen on Tuesday.
The LaVelle lift closed earlier this month after the cable carrying the lift broke. The cables on chairlifts are made up of six cords wrapped together so if even one cord is damaged, the whole line has to be repaired.
Snowbowl owners said crews have been working hard to splice the cable back together.
Article was updated at 10:37 a.m. 1/21/2020