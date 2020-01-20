While Snowbowl is excited to reopen the Lavelle chairlift, some skiers say it's bittersweet and are going to miss having the mountain to themselves.
"I have to be perfectly honest I have some mixed feelings on it,on one hand I'm excited more of that terrain is going to be open again on the other hand its been a little bit nice since its been closed and still allowed access for those who are willing to hike up," Anthony Marcozzi said.
While Marcozzi and his friends prefer the black diamonds up by lavelle, these younger skiers have a different answer.
"My favorite [lift] is probably the new one," Skier Giana Gingerelli-Hagg said.
"I like the Snow Park too," Skier Stella Bundle said.
Open for just over a week, the Snow Park lift offers more blue and green trails for those hitting the slopes at Snowbowl.
"People are having a really great time on it and its greatly increased our acreage and its beginner and intermediate slopes so the families are having a great time" Snowbowl owner Ronnie Morris said.
"Its a little more easy. And the chairs are much more comfortable," skier Amili Gingerelli said.
So whether you are a pro skier, coming out to learn, or just looking for a fun time. Snowbowl's new lift offers something for every skill level.
"Its going well and people are enjoying it so that's what really counts," Morris said.
Snowbowl's Snow Park chair lift is up and running, and we're told the Lavelle chairlift could be carrying skiers and snowboarders as early as Tuesday.