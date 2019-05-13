MISSOULA - Smoke from a prescribed burn is visible in Missoula.
The Missoula Ranger District in the Lolo National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn in the Marshall Creek drainage, Monday.
The district said it would only move forward with the burn if fuel, weather and air quality conditions were appropriate.
The burn may limit public access in area and signs will be posted at trailheads. People out recreating are asked to be aware of the burn and fire crews in the area.
Smoke is visible.
Questions about the burn should be directed to the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3750.