Smoke from prescribed burn settles into Missoula Valley

MISSOULA - Smoke has moved it's way into the Missoula Valley, after a prescribed burn near the Montana-Idaho boarder began today.
According to a press release from the Missoula City-County Health Department, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest began their season of prescribed burns.
The burns will start with ignitions west of Missoula County along the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Today's fire acre totals for the burns are over 350 acres over three different fires, which will likely be burning for the next several weeks.
According to Sarah Coefield, an Air Quality Specialist for the MCCHD, they will be sending out more updates if the air quality becomes "Unhealthy for sensitive groups, or worse".