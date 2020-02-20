600+ sixth graders in Missoula attend special screening with Big Sky Doc Film Fest

MISSOULA - Hundreds of sixth graders arrived at The Wilma theatre on Thursday morning for a special educational screening with the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
The BSDFF invited over 600 sixth graders with Missoula County Public Schools for special program of short films that are rated and reviewed by Missoula educators.
The films that played are "My Favorite Food is Indian Tacos, My Favourite Drink is Iced Tea and My Favourite Thing is Drumming," "Connection," "L.A. ROLL" and "A Bold Experiment."
The BSDFF Education Coordinator Julia Sherman said a huge part of film festival is media literacy for kids, to encourage them to engage with media in an active and proactive way.
Organizers want the students to enjoy the films and to think critically of the subjects that involve pursuing ones passions, native american issues, among others.
"It is pretty fun to get out of school and go to a really historic site, and watch really meaningful films," River Lee a student at C.S. Porter Middle School said.
The film festival partnered with "SPARK!," a program developed by the Kennedy Center that focuses on ensuring equal access to diverse arts learning opportunities for kids in the community.