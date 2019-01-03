The Russell Street bridge reopened around 8:30 PM Thursday after a sinkhole forced a traffic diversion earlier in the evening.
Missoula Police started diverting northbound traffic just before 6:00 PM Thursday, after discovering the sinkhole just off the bridge.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) said the sinkhole developed around 5:30 PM on the roadway that adjoins the north end of the existing Russell Street bridge.
The sinkhole was roughly four-feet-wide by six-feet-long by two-feet-deep.
“We are doing all we can to remedy this situation as quickly as possible,” Missoula District Construction Engineer, Bob Vosen, said. “Safety is always the priority and we will have our contractor thoroughly test the patch after it has been filled to ensure folks can travel safely through the Russell Street corridor."
Missoula Police say one vehicle was damaged because of the sinkhole.
No injuries were reported.
MDT officials said the Russell Street bridge is "structurally" sound and the sinkhole does not effect the bridge's integrity.