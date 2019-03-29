The Department of Transportation announced single lane closures will begin next week for a portion of Higgins Avenue.
Southbound traffic will be limited to one lane on Higgins beginning on Monday, which will start at Broadway and run to the Higgins Bridge.
Road crews explained this project will last throughout most of the summer, but it's all in an effort to make street corners more accessible for people with disabilities.
Construction will only affect a few blocks, but it's right in the heart of downtown so delays should be expected.
The traffic may be frustrating, but its all part of the Missoula ADA project to increase accessibility.
On Monday, work will begin on the street corners of South Higgins and West Front Street along with East Main Street, so southbound traffic on Higgins will be limited to one lane from Broadway to the Higgins Bridge for first part of the project this season.
Once that part is complete, those closures will switch to the northbound lanes, which is the final part of Missoula’s ADA project.
"This project as a whole is a huge investment into the Missoula area and it really helps with the accessibility and the vibrancy that Missoula has and everybody in Missoula really loves. So this is a great investment in Missoula and we’re excited to continue to deliver this ADA project here in town," emphasized MDT Construction Operations Engineer, Donny Pfeifer.
Once Higgins Avenue upgrades are complete, work will move to Broadway, where crews will work on street corners from Owen Street to Van Buren.
After this project is done, over 300 ramps across Missoula will be upgraded in just a year and a half.
This construction project will impact pedestrians as well, so people may be detoured onto neighboring streets.
This project is not expected to finish until early July.