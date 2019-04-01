Starting Monday there are single lane closures for a portion of Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula.
Specifically, southbound traffic will be limited to one lane on Higgins, starting at Broadway and running to the Higgins Bridge.
The first stages of construction will be on the street corners of South Higgins and West Front Street, along with East Main Street.
This is all a part of the Missoula ADA Project to make street corners more accessible for people with disabilities, which makes the community more inclusive.
This project will impact traffic and pedestrians because southbound traffic on Higgins will be limited to one lane from Broadway to the Higgins Bridge for first part of the project this season then switch to the northbound lanes.
Pedestrians may be detoured onto neighboring streets.
Once Higgins Avenue upgrades are complete, work will move to Broadway.
"People may have seen some various ADA projects throughout time in history where some of these ramps have been upgraded in the past but never really a full encompassing program like we have right now statewide to upgrade lots and lots of ramps all around the state to the most current standards," explained MDT Construction Operations Engineer, Donny Pfeifer.
Pfeifer said after this project is done, over 300 ramps across Missoula will be upgraded in just a year and a half.
They are trying to finish construction work before the peak of summer with an expected finish date at the beginning of July.