Many people living near East Missoula took to social media after the dinosaur at East Broadway's Sinclair Gas Station got knocked over by high winds.
The green gas station mascot "Dino" is okay after Sunday’s tumble.
The iconic dinosaur named Dino has been recovered and the only damage he suffered was a little scrape on his face.
Many customers took to social media Sunday after Dino couldn't quite hold its ground during windy conditions.
Noon Gas Station's Sales Manager, John Monahan, said the 40 to 60 mile per hour winds blew Dino over.
"Our crew decided to lay him down, let him nestle in near the snow bank here and stay warm. He survived extinction and he survived the Hellgate Canyon winds yesterday," said Monahan.
Survival of the fittest, Dino is built to endure anything and everything.
Monahan said this national trademark is made out of fiberglass and anchored to the ground for additional protection.
"If you can see right here there are cables that run through the dinosaur and then they are anchored to our posts so Dino can't go anywhere," explained Monahan.
While Dino isn't a "real" animal, Monahan is turning the mascot's fall into a message for pet owners.
"It was a great opportunity for us to make a point to take care of your animals, especially in this cold weather. If you have animals give them an opportunity to get in and stay warm," emphasized Monahan.
Monahan said he's happy that Missoulians take pride in Dino, just as they do for their own animals, keeping them safe and healthy during the cold, winter months.
Monahan said moving forward they are not going to change anything because Dino is anchored down so he cannot blow away.