Silver Park vandalism upsets community

Missoula police responded to reports of vandalism in Silver Park Sunday. While the parks department was quick to clean it up locals are still upset by what they saw.
Walking through Silver Park now, you will see scratches along the trails and on picnic shelters, they are from the Parks Department trying to remove the graffiti that appeared over the weekend
“They need to stop whoever they are we all need to share this park" Missoula Resident Frankie Clark said.
Community members were shocked and annoyed to see graffiti of swastikas and foul language throughout Silver Park this weekend. Even though the city cleaned it up quick, locals say it’s time to put a foot down
“it’s unacceptable and we just can’t accept this as a community or as a nation.” Missoula Resident Jeff Krupczak said.
Jeff Krupczak had just finished floating the river with his daughter when he learned about the graffiti in the park.
“We want to be able to use this park and the river and all that we got here in our back yard.” Krupczak said.
While he hopes his daughter doesn’t notice the vulgar language, he says he will use it as a teaching moment.
“If she asks what does that mean I’m going to tell her and explain it to her and take the opportunity to turn it around against the people spraying this hatred and I’m going to teach her that’s not the way to think" Krupczak said.
While there is no estimate at this time of what it cost to remove the graffiti the Parks Department says it has become routine maintenance to remove vandalism from city parks.