MISSOULA - Spring weather is bringing out the bears and wolves in popular recreation areas in Missoula, and it's a good idea to carry bear spray and keep dogs close.
A report on the Missoula Bears Facebook page from April 11 says black bear tracks are confirmed in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area, and hikers saw signs of wolves above the trailhead in the lower Rattlesnake.
Grizzly tracks were also found in the Big Sky Lake area south of Seeley.
They say Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are monitoring the areas.
From Missoula Bears:
BLACK BEAR
Rattlesnake Recreation Area – The first black bear tracks were confirmed in the recreation area. Please secure all attractants and bring in bird feeders.
GRIZZLY BEAR
Big Sky Lake – Grizzly bear tracks were confirmed in the Big Sky Lake area south of Seeley Lake.
WOLF activity – Rattlesnake Recreation Area
People recreating have observed wolf activity above the trailhead in the lower Rattlesnake Recreation Area. A radio-collared wolf was located in the vicinity on March 30th and tracks of several wolves have been observed. The wolves are likely keying into deer and elk that are utilizing the early spring green up in lower elevations. As the snow continues to melt, the higher elevations will begin to green and the deer, elk and wolves should move further up into the drainage. Note: Mid to late April is denning time for wolves and from April to June a pack’s activity will be centralized around its den. FWP is monitoring the activity and if the wolves decide to den in the area wolf activity will continue.
When recreating in areas with wolf activity it is recommended that bear spray is carried and be aware that wolves can be territorial and domestic dogs are sometimes viewed as a threat. Keeping your dog close or leashed will help keep your pet safe in wolf country. Wolves pose little threat to human safety, but if you are approached by a wolf, talk loud to let it know you are a human, walk away slowly and report any incidents to FWP. Loud noises will often scare wolves and bear spray can be effective at deterring wolves in close proximity.
Any wolf activity in FWP’s Region 2 can be reported to Tyler Parks (tylerparks@mt.gov). For more information visit FWP’s Wolves & People website page (link below).