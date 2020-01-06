Shodair Children's Hospital opens new clinic in MIssoula

MISSOULA - Shodair Children's Hospital will open a new outpatient mental health clinic in Missoula January 6.
People are now able to make appointments with the clinic for a number of services including pediatric psychiatry, psychology and therapy.
The new clinic is opening up on Community Medical Center's Campus, and it is the first of it's kind for the garden city that specifically targets caring for children and families. Shodair officials say this clinic was important for Missoula specifically because it addresses a lack of mental health services for all ages in the area.
Shodair opened a similar outpatient clinic in Helena last October and had patients traveling from across the treasure state to get their services. Brewer said people came from places as far as Kalispell, Browning, Missoula, and Havre, so the next step was to dive into these communities and address the need.
"When we opened in Helena, we knew there was a local need, and we had no idea how big the state-wide need, we knew it was big, but it was really big," said Brewer.
Right now Shodair is working on opening an outpatient clinic in Butte before the end of 2020.