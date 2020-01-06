Shodair Children's Hospital opens new clinic in MIssoula

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. AREAS UNDER SNOWBANDS COULD RECEIVE UP TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&