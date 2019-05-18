Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * AS OF FRIDAY MORNING, THE RIVER IS JUST ABOVE 8.6 FEET. * AT 7.5 FEET THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND CREST OVER 9.5 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 830 PM MDT SATURDAY. * THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA IS EXPECTED TO HIT MINOR FLOOD STAGE THIS MORNING AND POSSIBLY LINGER THERE INTO THE EVENING HOURS. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11 FEET. AT 11 FEET, MINOR FLOODING TO LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&