FRENCHTOWN - The sheriff's office says a conversation about shootings overheard on a bus led to Frenchtown Schools closing Friday.
A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 17, students on a school bus told their parents that they'd overheard a conversation about a "possible school shooting event." The students' parents called school officials, who notified deputies.
The sheriff's department says it's investigating the incident based on the "context and content of that conversation."
Frenchtown Schools are slated to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 22, after the Martin Luther King Jr Day.