MISSOULA - Around 8:30 Saturday night the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified a body had been found in a field near the Smurfit-Stone Mill near Frenchtown.
Deputies held the scene until Sunday morning to continue the investigation in daylight.
The remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, but because the body was exposed to the elements for what seemed like a long time deputies are not expecting identification for a few weeks.
ABC FOX Montana will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.