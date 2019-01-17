MISSOULA- Administration, staff, and parents gathered in the cafeteria tonight to address communication and safety concerns regarding Monday’s lockdown.
With no updates in the investigation and no leads on a suspect, students as well as parents question the safety within sentinel high school.
"I have kept my teen out of school this week because their anxiety is so high um and obviously they will have to come back to school,” said Emily Withnall, a Sentinel parent.
If teens don’t feel safe, parents are concerned about the inconsistent classroom procedures.
"There's some dead space in teaching the teachers on what to do in a procedure because they are not all doing the same things,” said another Sentinel parent, Darla Schuyler.
Principal, Ted Fuller, addressed parents' concerns tonight, saying educators are learning from this week's event and will do everything they can to keep their faculty and students safe moving forward.
"If we need to go into lockdown again before we have that fully functional pa we will go through those steps that I outlined and every staff member once they get the word that we are on lockdown will initiate one loud whistle blast to alert the building that we are to be in lockdown,” said Fuller.
In order to make sure staff and students are aware of lockdown protocol, Sentinel will be having a lockdown drill January 30th.