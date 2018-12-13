MISSOULA - The Sentinel High School principal says the school is increasing security after the discovery of threatening graffiti, but they don't think the threat is credible.
Principal Ted Fuller issued the following message Thursday afternoon:
"Late in the day on Wednesday, December 12th, the Sentinel High School Resource Officer, Mark Monaco, was alerted to the presence of a very small bit of graffiti written in pencil in a stall in a men’s restroom. The graffiti referenced a shooting at Sentinel on Tuesday, December 11th, two days ago. Officer Monaco reported the graffiti to Sentinel Administration as well as officials at the Missoula Police Department. Since then, we have been made aware that this information has been spread via various social media platforms. Additionally, much of what is being posted on social media erroneously reports the threat was made for tomorrow, Friday, December the 14th. This is incorrect.
Sentinel will function on a normal schedule tomorrow, Friday, December 14th.
At this point the Missoula Police Department does not consider this a credible threat and has zero information to suggest or point to a suspect who may carry out action of a violent nature at or around Sentinel High School. The Missoula Police have increased patrol vehicles in the Sentinel campus area and will continue to do so through the end of the day tomorrow, Friday the 14th. They do not recommend an increase of police presence inside the school at this time.
Safety for students and staff is a top priority. Please be aware and report any suspicious, concerning, or unusual activity or behavior to a responsible adult. Awareness and communication are key in keeping our school safe. Please do not hesitate to contact me or anyone else in the Sentinel administrative offices should you have any questions."