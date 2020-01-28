Sentinel aims for redemption over Hellgate in year two of the Golden Goat

MISSOULA -- You know the thing about rivalry games is? If you win, everything is "Pie in the Sky" for the next 365 days. But if you lose? Well, those 365 days go by a lot slower. For the Sentinel Spartan student section, this year in the Golden Goat is all about redemption.
Last year, the Hellgate student section came into the Sentinel gym and ended up storming the court. They were louder, more passionate, and more together as a unit. It was a devastating blow to the Spartans, who were just out-planned and out-cheered.
But in talking with the students this year? They are ready to return to the arena with a vengeance.
The theme for Sentinel this year is "Jock Jams", and they think their organization and infrastructure will help them carry out Gertie, and bring her to Sentinel for the first time ever.
"I think Sentinel is going to win because we are so ready for it this year. I feel like we are better prepared this year, and we are coming for Hellgate." says Sentinel senior Jaiden Hettick.
Multiple students have been assigned different roles, including marketing teams, selling more shirts, and including the Sentinel parents and faculty more than last year.
"We are just bringing it, we are bringing it. And those Hellgate kids? They are scared. They are shaking in their boots, you know? They are not ready for us." laughs Sentinel senior Jace Mannix.
Ever since the school year started, this GOAT game has been circled on the calendars of every Spartan student and basketball player. It's tough seeing your rival storm your court.
"I think we look at that video of Hellgate swarming in the middle of our gym, and getting that goat, as motivation to come out even stronger this year." says Sentinel senior Aisley Allen.
But with a neutral environment at the University of Montana's Dahlberg Arena, the Sentinel student section believes they will be able to pack the place with noise, energy, and a lot of purple and yellow shirts.