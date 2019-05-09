Senior citizens raise over $8,000 for the Normandy Project

MISSOULA- More than just volunteers could be seen at the Museum of Mountain Flying today, as community members came out to show their support for the Miss Montana to Normandy Project.
This project aims to fly the 19-44 C-47 Miss Montana plane to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day.
Earlier Thursday afternoon five local senior citizen communities gathered to see the plane in action, as well as give back to the cause.
These senior citizen communities donated over $8,000 to the project.
We're told many of their residents are World War II veterans, and this project was the perfect way of giving back.
"We have so many veterans that are in our resident population, as well as our employees and families, we are just always looking for ways to support veterans. When I heard about this I knew it was something really would be able to get behind and support,” said Regional Director of Operations, Paul Teagle.
Officials behind the donation say, for their resident veterans to see Miss Montana up close and personal, is a once in a lifetime experience.