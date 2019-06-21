MISSOULA- Senator Jon Tester was in Missoula Friday holding a Town Hall meeting for residents to ask him questions, and listen to updates on upcoming legislation.
People in attendance asked question on an array of topics ranging from the MMIW movement, to climate change, to the job corps in Anaconda and Darby.
Senator tester said that keeping these centers open keeps these students heading in the right direction.
"They train folks who are at risk. These are folks who have a greater chance on being on welfare lines than they do being employed, they don't really have a lot of direction. These job corps in Anaconda and Darby take men and women, both, and they train them up to be truck drivers and welders,” said Senator Tester.
This is the second town hall he's held so far this year and the senator said he looks forward to these so he can gain insight and input from hard working Montanans.