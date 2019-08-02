Senator Daines eager to take Mullan BUILD Grant back to Washington D.C.

MISSOULA- City and county leaders met with Senator Steve Daines Friday to discuss the Mullan BUILD Grant, a $23.2 million dollar federal grant that would allow Missoula to build over three miles of roads and trails, and half a mile of flood control and stream restoration.
This grant could be a huge windfall for the city of Missoula’s housing and business space in the future. Nearly 3000 homes and 11 million square feet of commercial and industrial space would come to the Garden City.
This Mullan BUILD Grant is all in an effort to keep up with Missoula’s fast paced growth. Project engineers shared that the Garden City is expected to grow by 20,000 people in the next 20 years.
This project would solve problems that Missourians have been very vocal about, like, large congestion traffic and affordable housing. It also would bring nearly 7,000 new jobs into Missoula’s economy.
Senator Daines says that this will be the top of his priority in Washington D.C.
"This is going to be very important for Missoula in terms of reducing traffic congestion, helping on the affordable housing issue, and this is a partnership, and this is a partnership using federal dollars with the local dollars, coming together in this project. This is something I'm going to take back to Washington and advocate on behalf of Missoula,” Senator Daines said.
This project would expand between Mullan Road and West Broadway, helping funnel Missoula’s growing traffic and congestion times into a completely new road grid.
Senator Daines says that this project isn't a want, but it's a need to secure Missoula’s future.
This project has a lot of moving parts, but Friday was a good start. We'll make sure to bring you updates as it continues to develop.