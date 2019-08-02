Senator Daines eager to take Mullan BUILD Grant back to Washington D.C.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT 10 MINUTES NEAR THE AIR PORT.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA AND SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT... AT 618 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WYE, OR 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF MISSOULA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN WILL ALSO BE LIKELY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MISSOULA, LOLO, WYE, EAST MISSOULA, EVARO, FRENCHTOWN AND BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT FRIDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). * IMPACTS: SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS, BREEZY WESTERLY WINDS FROM A DRY COLD FRONT, AND GUSTY ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS IN VICINITY OF THUNDERSTORMS. * WINDS: GENERALLY 10-25 MPH. OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH. &&