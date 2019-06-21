Senator Daines attends Trapper Creek Job Corps Civilian Center to celebrate center remaining open

DARBY- in June, the trump administration announced it would close nine job corps civilian conservations throughout the country...and transfer 16 corps centers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Thanks to senators around the U.S., including Montana’s Senator Daines, two Montana job corps will remain open.
With Daines apart of a bipartisan bill to block the closures, he visited Trapper Creek Job Corps Center in Darby Friday.
Students at Trapper Creek come from backgrounds of all kinds, and enroll themselves for a better future.
Students say without Senator Daines they would be out of a job.
"If it wasn’t for him keeping this place open, I don’t know how well I would be able to fast track my life and with him putting all the hard work in for this place, also anaconda, it's making it to where I have a healthy future,” said a Trapper Creek student, Loren Fender.
Students and staff gave Senator Daines a hand-crafted bear for his hard work, and to show their appreciation.