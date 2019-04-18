Senator Steve Daines led law enforcement in a roundtable discussion about combating the meth crisis in Montana.
Multiple agencies from Western Montana attended Thursday morning's discussion.
Law enforcement from several different agencies told Senator Steve Daines what they are seeing on the front line.
They emphasized meth is the root cause of a lot of violent crime, human trafficking, and increased seizure of weapons in Montana.
Officers explained it’s starting to affect Montana’s youth, which includes parents neglecting their children to the point that children are following their parents and are starting to use meth.
Senator Daines said there isn't a single answer to this complex issue.
"And there's no one single answer to this complex issue. And so we talked about there's not a silver bullet, but there's silver buckshot. It's multiple, multiple initiatives that we need here both to deal with the education, to deal with law enforcement, and to deal with treatment," said Senator Daines.
More specifically, Senator Daines said they need to educate the youth about the danger of this drug, help law enforcement get the resources they need to get meth addicts off the streets, and help them get treatment.
In order to get this started, Senator Daines told law enforcement about some options for federal grants that are available to help these agencies get more resources to help combat this crisis.