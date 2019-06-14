Missoula - A semi-truck and car collided on I-90 Friday evening.
The crash happened around 6:45 PM in the westbound lane of I-90 near exit 107 outside of Missoula.
From eye-witness reports and photographs taken from the scene, the back of the car was completely missing, while the semi-truck came to rest after the crash straddling the median of I-90.
There is not a lot known about the crash itself, including how it began, and if there are any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated both on-air and online.