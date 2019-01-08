SEELEY LAKE - Community members are excited about a new open-air ice rink that will offer free skate rentals and clinics for all ages and abilities.
The Seeley Lake Regional Outdoor Center for Kinetic Sports is called Seeley Lake ROCKS for short. It's located at the elementary school.
After about 10 years of hard work, the Seeley Lake community has finally raised enough money to build this ice rink. A grant from Missoula County is helping make it happen.
Seeley Lake ROCKS board member Mike Lindemer said they want people of all ages and abilities to use the ice rink.
"It’s open to the public. We provide the tools for them to actually enjoy and learn to skate. We're talking about possibly having some skate clinics," Lindemer says.
Lindemer says they want families to be able to learn how to skate and try new winter activities without having any restrictions, especially the young children in the community.
"It’s just been something great for the kids to do," says Chris Stout, principal and superintendent at Seeley Lake Elementary. "In the Seeley Lake wintertime, it’s like, anything you can add to the mix is a blessing for the kids."
Students at Seeley Elementary have started playing hockey for P.E. class, and they've added after-school hockey programs.
But this wouldn't be possible without the continued support from board members like Lindemer who help maintain the ice rink.
"We have the kids right here. We can educate them. We also have cross country skiing. It's like a little Fort Missoula, but in Seeley Lake," Lindemer says.
And the work doesn't end here; the ultimate goal is to make this a covered ice rink.
Missoula County awarded $39,000 in grants to fund park and recreation improvements, including the Seeley project. The four other grants which range from $1,500 to $12,000 will help fund projects to improve parks, trails, and recreation areas through the Parks and Trails Matching Grants Program.