Seeley Lake Ranger Station vandalized during government shutdown

Americans are nearing Week 4 of the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.
Vandals let their frustrations of the shutdown be known on the building of the Seeley Lake Ranger District.
According to the Seeley-Swan Pathfinder, the vandal, or vandals, used white spray paint to deface the front of the Ranger District office with vulgar words against the president.
It happened on Monday.
The Pathfinder also reports that a stop sign on Highway 83 near the office was also vandalized.
A federal officer is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call (406) 677-3933.
There is a possible reward for information.
Photo Courtesy: Seeley-Swan Pathfinder