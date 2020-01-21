MISSOULA - A second suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in the South Hills in Sept. 2019.
Missoula Police said in a release Treyland Lafley, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at 39th Street and S. Russell Street intersection on Saturday around 2:00 AM.
Police said the first suspect Austin Taylor, 20, was arrested not long after the shooting took place in fall 2019.
Neighbors on Garland Avenue report their homes and cars were sprayed by gunshots in the early morning hours of September 16.
Larry Schmelebeck who lives on Garland Drive said at the time that he was startled when he heard gunshots at 4 o'clock in the morning.
"It's just not natural for this neighborhood. It was simultaneously six shots like an automatic pistol," he said.
At least two residents in the area reported finding bullet holes in the walls of their homes, and one car was struck by the bullets.
No one was injured in the shootings.