Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR TYRIN LEE KILLSNIGHT, A 13 YEAR OLD, AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 5 FOOT 1, 85 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. TYRIN WAS LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA ON JANUARY 11TH 2020. THERE IS CONCERN FOR TYRIN DUE TO HIS MEDICAL CONDITION AND LACK OF PROPER CLOTHING FOR THE WEATHER. IT IS BELIEVED HE MAY HAVE GONE LOOKING FOR HIS MOTHER AND MAY BE HITCH HIKING. THE LOCATION OF HIS MOTHER IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TYRIN PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 911. THANK YOU