The second son of a California woman has died after she allegedly drowned him and his brother in a ditch.
ABC30 KFSN-TV reports that a week after Jackson Telnas, 12, died, his brother, Jacob Ray, 7, was taken off life support.
Witnesses say the two were drowned in a ditch on June 29 by their mother, Sherri Telnas, who is charged with homicide in the incident. The two boys were found unresponsive and unconscious.
A Tulare County deputy "said she drowned both her kids because they were possessed by demons."
Reports say Telnas formerly lived in Montana and attempted to drown the oldest boy, Jackson, in the Clark Fork River when he was a baby. She left parole and was allowed to regain full custody rights in 2014.