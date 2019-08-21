Second Set Bistro now open in Historic Florence Building

The Florence building in downtown Missoula is welcoming a new restaurant into its historic halls. The Second Set Bistro is settling in for its second week of business.
"Casual fine dining with passion in the kitchen,"
that is how part-owner and manager Josh Snider would describe the new bistro.
ABC FOX Montana’s Spencer Schacht was welcomed back into the kitchen, but it wasn’t an exclusive sneak peek.
Second Set features an open kitchen design, so you can see your food being prepared even before it’s on your table.
"We make our own cheeses from scratch, we butcher our own meats, we want it to be as fresh as possible,” Snider said, “we want to celebrate the bounty of Missoula."
As a bistro, Second Set has an ever-changing menu, with specials being a little different each day.
"So what we get in in the morning from our produce providers is what we like to create our dishes from," Snider said.
With produce grown right here in western Montana, Snider says he likes to keep it local.
"We are super excited to be a part of this community and we want to elevate the pallet of Missoula," Snider said.
Second Set Bistro has two dining rooms and a bar. They are open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday in the Florence building.