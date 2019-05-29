Second Dram Shop location set to open within a few weeks

MISSOULA- Missoula’s very popular Dram Shop located downtown on Front Street will soon have a second location opening near the Southgate Mall.
Beginning this new project 13 months ago, Dram Shop owners say they felt the South side of the Garden City didn't have anything like the Dram Shop available, and that by opening up in this new spot, customers will have a place to come sip on a beverage of choice, and relax on the new patio.
“You never really know until you open but yeah there’s a lot of people in this section of town who are thirsty and want to come hangout with us,” said owner Zachary Millar.
The new South location located across from the AMC Theatre in the Southgate Mall is set to open within a few weeks, and will have the same schedule as downtown, open seven days a week.
We will make sure to keep you updated on the grand opening of The Dram Shop as it nears end of construction.